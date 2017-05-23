

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1991 – In front of a sparse Olympic Stadium crowd of 8,833, Tommy Greene, making his 15th start as a major leaguer, no-hits the Expos, 2-0. The Phillies right-hander joined the rotation replacing Danny Cox, who had suffered a pulled groin in his last start.

1991 – With his fourth inning swipe of second base at Shea Stadium, Andre Dawson becomes the third Major Leaguer to become a member of the 300/300 club, with his 300th stolen base. The 36 year-old Cubs outfielder, who has also hit 354 home runs, joins Bobby Bonds and Willie Mays in reaching the milestone.

2002 – Shawn Green hits four home runs in one game to become the 14th player in major league history, the second this month, to accomplish the feat. The Dodgers right fielder’s 6-for-6 performance in Milwaukee’s Miller Park, which also includes a single and double, breaks Joe Adcock’s 1954 mark for total bases by one, with a total of 19.

And finally…in 2009, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Jason Giambi hits his 400th career home run. The A’s designated hitter goes deep off Dan Harden leading off the fourth inning in an 8-7 loss against Arizona to become the 44th Major Leaguer to reach the milestone.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Zack Wheat (1888), Clyde King (1924), Ramon Ortiz (1973) and Jordan Zimmermann (1986)