

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1968 – Major League Baseball expands outside the confines of the United States when the National League announces the addition of Montreal to the circuit. San Diego is also awarded an expansion team.

1981 – After Lenny Randle drops to his hands and knees in an attempt to ‘encourage’ Amos Otis’ slow roller to go foul, umpire Larry McCoy accuses the Mariners third baseman of blowing the ball foul. Randle’s explanation that he was merely yelling at the ball not to stay fair is initially convincing until Royals’ manager Jim Frey complains.

2000 – The Reds retire the No. 24 jersey worn by Hall of Famer Tony Perez, marking just the sixth time the oldest professional baseball organization has bestowed the honor. The former first baseman and manager joins Fred Hutchinson (1), Johnny Bench (5), Joe Morgan (8), Ted Kluszewski (18) and Frank Robinson (20) to be honored in such a manner. Ken Griffey Jr., after being acquired by the Reds in the off season, agrees to switch his uniform number from 24 to 30, the number worn by his father as a member of the Big Red Machine.

And finally…in 2006, Curt Schilling and the Red Sox beat the Devil Rays, 6-4, making the right-handed hurler the 104th player to amass 200 victories. Pitching a perfect ninth inning, Jonathan Papelbon establishes a rookie record by recording his 18th save in 18 tries.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

John Jaha (1966). Frank Thomas (1968), Jeff Bagwell (1968) and Todd Hundley (1969)