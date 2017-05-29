

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

2000 – At Yankee Stadium, Randy Velarde completes the tenth unassisted triple play in Major League history. With runners on first and second, Shane Spencer hits a line drive to the A’s second baseman, who catches the ball, tags out Jorge Posada coming from first base, and steps on second, tripling up Tino Martinez, who took off for third, to complete the rare event.

2002 – Yankee fireballer Roger Clemens becomes the third Major Leaguer to strike out 10 or more batters in at least 100 games. Nolan Ryan (215) and Randy Johnson (175) are the other two hurlers to have accomplished the feat.

2010 – Kendry Morales breaks his left ankle jumping on home plate while celebrating his walk-off grand slam that just beat Seattle, 9-7. The freak injury will cause the 26 year-old talented Angels first baseman to probably miss the rest of the season.

And finally…in 2010, Roy Halladay throws the 20th perfect game in Major League history, outdueling Josh Johnson in the Phillies 1-0 victory over the Marlins at Miami’s Sun Life Stadium. The former American League Cy Young Award winner, obtained from Toronto in the off-season, joins Jim Bunning as the only other hurler in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Blue Moon Odom (1945), Eric Davis (1962), Charlie Hayes (1965) and Jerry Hairston Jr. (1976)