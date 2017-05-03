

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1963 – In his only at bat with the Orioles, Buster Narum goes deep off Cleveland southpaw Don Mossi. The 22 year-old Baltimore rookie hurler, who will be optioned to Triple-A Rochester in six days, will become the first pitcher to have more homers than wins in a season.

1980 – Ferguson Jenkins becomes only the fourth major league hurler to win 100 games in each league when he defeats the Orioles, 3-2. The Ranger right-hander joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning, and Gaylord Perry in accomplishing the feat.

1998 – Dan Wilson hits the first inside-the-park grand slam in the history of the Mariners. The backstop’s first-inning bases-full round-tripper proves to be the difference in the M’s 10-6 victory over Detroit at the Kingdome.

And finally…in 2011, Francisco Liriano’s first complete game in his six-year major league career is a no-hitter, a 1-0 gem thrown against the White Sox at a chilly U.S. Cellular Field. The Twins’ 27 year-old southpaw entered the game with a 2-4 record along with a 9.13 ERA, fueling speculation that he was in danger of losing his spot in the Minnesota rotation.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Eppa Rixey (1891), Red Ruffing (1905), Ryan Dempster (1977) and Ben Revere (1988)