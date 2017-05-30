

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1982 – Cal Ripken’s 2,632 record consecutive game streak, which will span 17 seasons, begins with the Oriole rookie going 0-for-2, batting eighth in a 6-0 loss to Toronto at Memorial Stadium. The 21 year-old infielder plays third base, his position for the first 27 games of the streak, before becoming the team’s everyday shortstop, en route to surpassing Lou Gehrig’s remarkable feat in 1995.

1986 – In a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers at Three Rivers Stadium, future home run king Barry Bonds goes 0-for-5 in his major league debut. The Pirates center fielder, batting leadoff, strikes out three times.

2010 – Max Scherzer becomes the first hurler since 1900 to strike out 14 batters in less than six innings. The Tigers right-hander reaches the total in five and two-thirds shutout frames en route to a Detroit 10-2 victory over Oakland at Comerica Park.

And finally…in 2014, the Mets become the first team to have three players appear in a game whose last name begins with a lower case ‘d’, when Travis d’arnaud, Jake deGrom, and Matt den Dekker all play in the Mets’ 6-5 walk-off loss to Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. After having to use an upside-down capital ‘P’ on d’arnaud’s jersey last season due to lack of lower case letters, New York equipment manager Kevin Kierst asked Majestic, MLB’s uniform supplier, to make ‘small’ uniform letters available, knowing there would be even more of a need this season.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Amos Rusie (1871), Mike LaCoss (1956), Scott Eyre (1972) and Manny Ramirez (1972)