

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1976 – In his final start after basically forcing the Twins to trade him, Bert Blyleven is serenaded by fans with a “Bye, Bye, Blyleven” chant. The unpopular right-hander will be reacquired by the Minnesota in 1985, helping the team to win a World Series two seasons later before becoming a very popular broadcaster in the Twin Cities after he retires.

1997 – Ila Borders becomes the first woman to play in a minor league game. The St. Paul Saints reliever gives up three runs to Sioux Falls without recording an out, but redeems herself the next day by striking out the side.

1999 – After consulting a dugout TV monitor, Frank Pulli becomes the first umpire to use instant replay to make a call, changing Cliff Floyd’s fifth inning home run to a ground-rule double in the Marlins’ 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. After the Pro Player Stadium contest, the National League league officials make it clear the use of technology should not have been used to reverse the call.

And finally…in 2008, in front of many visiting Red Sox fans at Camden Yards, Manny Ramirez becomes the 24th and 12th-youngest major leaguer to hit 500 career home runs. The historic ball, thrown in the seventh inning by Orioles right-hander Chad Bradford, is caught in the stands by Damon Woo, who presents the Boston slugger with the ball after the game.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Tippy Martinez (1950), Kenny Lofton (1967), Dave Roberts (1972) and Jake Peavy (1981)