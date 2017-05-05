TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1904 – Cy Young tosses the first perfect game in American League history, defeating Rube Waddell and the Philadelphia A’s, 3-0. The Red Sox right-hander’s gem is the first perfect game thrown in the majors since the distance between the mound and plate was changed from 45 feet to 60 feet, six inches in 1893.

1978 – At Riverfront Stadium, Pete Rose became the 13th player in major league history to collect his 3000th hit, a single to left field off Montreal right-hander Steve Rogers. The Reds legend reaches the milestone in his 16th major league season, quicker than any of the other dozen players who have accomplished the feat.

2000 – Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire hits the longest home run in the 30-year history of Riverfront Stadium/Cinergy Field, but the 473-foot shot isn’t enough as Ken Griffey Jr.’s homer leads the Reds past St. Louis, 3-2.

And finally…in 2010, Boston honors their former All-Star shortstop Normar Garciaparra with a special day prior to the Red Sox-Angels game at Fenway Park. During spring training, the two-time batting champ had signed a one-day contract so he could retire as member of his original team.