

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1971 – Willie Mays (634) and Hank Aaron (604) both hit round-trippers in the Braves’ 5-2 victory over the Giants at Candlestick Park. It is the first time in baseball history two players with 600 career homers go deep in the same game.

1992 – Astros southpaw Butch Henry becomes the first player to stroke an inside-the-park home run for his first hit in the major leagues when his sinking line drive gets past left fielder Barry Bonds. The historic three-run homer, which is thrown by Doug Drabek of the Pirates, will be the only round-tripper the Houston hurler will ever hit during his seven-year career.

1998 – Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire reaches the 400th career home run mark. Big Red’s historic milestone comes in 4,727 at-bats (127 less at-bats than Babe Ruth), which is the least plate appearances ever needed to reach the mark.

And finally…in 2012, Josh Hamilton becomes the 16th major leaguer to hit four home runs in one game when he blasts an 0-2 pitch over the Camden Yards centerfield fence in the eighth inning of the Rangers’ 10-3 victory over Baltimore. The Texas outfielder, who connected each time with a man on base, also hits a double to set the American League’s single-game record for total bases with 18, one shy of Shawn Green’s major league mark of 19 established in 2002 with the Dodgers.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Dan Brouthers (1858), Edd Roush (1893), Mike Cueller (1937) and Adrian Gonzalez (1982)