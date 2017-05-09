

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1871 – Esteban Enrique ‘Steve’ Bellán becomes the first Hispanic player to appear in a major league game. The 21 year-old Cuban plays the infield for the Troy Haymakers of the National Association in a 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Stockings.

1984 – The first eight-hour major league game, which started last night before being suspended in the 17th inning because of a curfew, finally comes to an end when Harold Baines homers with one out in the 25th inning, giving the White Sox a 7-6 victory over the Brewers. Tom Seaver, who will also start and pitch 8.1 innings in the nightcap, gets the win pitching one inning of relief.

1987 – Eddie Murray becomes the first major leaguer to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in consecutive games when he connects off left-handed off Bob James in the sixth inning of the Orioles’ 9-6 victory over Chicago at Comiskey Park. In yesterday’s contest, the Baltimore first baseman also homered off southpaw Ray Searage and righty José DeLeón.

And finally…in 2007, on his 22nd birthday, Jarrod Saltalamacchia makes his major league debut. With 14 letters in his last name, the Braves backstop has the longest surname in baseball history, besting 15 other major leaguers who played with 13 letters in their family name.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Tony Gwynn (1960), Brandon Webb (1979), Chase Headley (1984) and Prince Fielder (1984)