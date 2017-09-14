

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1986 – At Royals Stadium, Kansas City rookie outfielder Bo Jackson hits his first Major League home run. The 475-foot blast hit by the NFL running back is the longest homer ever hit in the ballpark.

1990 – Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey and his son, Junior, become the first father and son to hit homers in the same Major League game. The back-to-back blasts are given up by Angel hurler Kirk McCaskill.

2002 – Chin-Feng Chen becomes the first Taiwan-born player to appear in the Major Leagues as he walks and scores as a pinch-hitter for the Dodgers against the Rockies. The 24 year-old first baseman-outfielder played for the 1990 Taiwan team which won the Little League World Series.

And finally…in 2008, Carlos Zambrano becomes the first Cubs pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Milt Pappas accomplished the feat against the Padres in 1972. The Chicago right-hander’s 5-0 hitless gem comes at the expense of the displaced Astros, who are playing a relocated ‘home game’ in Milwaukee’s Miller Park as a result of Hurricane Ike.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Kid Nichols (1869), Tim Wallach (1957), David Bell (1972) and Delmon Young (1985)