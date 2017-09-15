

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1996 – Frank Thomas slams his 215th career home run in a White Sox uniform to surpass Carlton Fisk as the franchise all-time leader. The Big Hurt’s historic homer is the first of three round trippers he hits in a 9-8 loss to the Red Sox at Boston’s Fenway Park.

1996 – The Rangers retire their first number in franchise history when they honor Nolan Ryan. The future owner of the team, who wore uniform jersey #34, pitched two no-hitters and won his 300th career game during his five years on the mound for Texas.

2003 – Rafael Palmeiro joins Jimmie Foxx as the only players to hit 35 homers and drive in 100 runs in nine consecutive seasons. The Hall of Famer Foxx accomplished the feat playing for the A’s and Red Sox from 1932 to 1940.

And finally…in 2012, in the Marlins’ 6-4 victory over Cincinnati in Miami, Jose Reyes is charged with baseball’s unofficial 500,000th error. The All-Star shortstop earns the dubious distinction when he flubs Drew Stubbs’ ground ball in the seventh inning.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Fritz Ostermueller (1907), Gaylord Perry (1938), Paul Abbott (1967) and Luke Hochevar (1983)