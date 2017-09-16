

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1996 – A fifth inning triple off Royal southpaw Jose Rosado gives Twins Paul Molitor his 3000th hit becoming the first Major Leaguer to accomplish the feat with a three bagger. The ‘Ignitor’ reaches this milestone in the same season in which he also collects 200 hits, making him the only player to accomplish both feats in the same campaign.

2002 – Diamondbacks righty Curt Schilling K’s his 300th victim to join southpaw Randy Johnson in becoming the first teammates to each strike out at least 300 batters in the same season. ‘Schill’ has now done it three times in his career with the ‘Big Unit’ reaching the milestone six times, but neither hurler will accomplish the feat again.

2007 – In a dramatic at bat, Jim Thome of the White Sox becomes the third Major Leaguer this season, and the 23rd overall to hit 500 career home runs. The historic homer comes in the bottom of the ninth on a full count as the White Sox DH strokes a two-run walkoff round tripper to beat the Angels at U.S. Cellular Field, 9-7.

And finally…in 2008, Derek Jeter becomes the all-time hits leader at Yankee Stadium, which will be demolished at the end of the season. The team’s shortstop and captain surpasses Lou Gehrig’s record with a first-inning single in a 6-2 loss to the White Sox, bringing his total to 1,270 at the 85 year-old ballpark.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Robin Yount (1955), Orel Hershiser (1958), Tim Raines (1959) and Mickey Tettleton (1960)