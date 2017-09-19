

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1956 – Baltimore Orioles catcher Tom Gastall dies as the plane he is piloting crashes into the Chesapeake Bay. The 24 year-old backup backstop, who signed a $40,000 contract as a “bonus baby” with Baltimore after being drafted by the NFL’s Detroit Lions, was the captain of the Boston University’s basketball and baseball teams in his senior year, and played quarterback for the Terriers’ football team.

1986 – Joe Cowley walks seven batters and gives up a run, but the White Sox right-hander no-hits the Angels at Anaheim Stadium, 7-1. The 28 year-old Kentuckian will become the first pitcher in Major League history never to win another game after tossing a no-hitter when he is released by the Phillies next season.

1995 – In a 15-4 rout of the Rockies, Ken Caminiti becomes the first Major Leaguer to hit homers from both sides of the plate in the same game three times in one month. The Padres third baseman accomplishes the feat in just four games.

And finally…in 2007, for the tenth consecutive season, the Devil Rays lose their 90th game. Tampa Bay is the only team in big league history to lose as many as 90 games each year over the span of a decade.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Duke Snider (1926), Joe Morgan (1943), Jim Abbott (1967) and Gio Gonzalez (1985)