It all started with a dream.

All Jack Lipscomb wanted to do was throw out the first pitch before a Cleveland Indians game. So he did what any 19-year-old college student would do…he sent them a tweet.

How many RTs for you guys to let me throw out a first pitch some time @Indians — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

“I always see people tweet out those ‘how many retweets for’ tweets,” the West Virginia freshman told The Hall of Very Good, “so I figured I might as well use it to my advantage.”

At first the response was slow, but then the Tribe responded and a goal was established. Within hours, Lipscomb saw his re-tweets go from a few…to more than 45,000.

Alright so the bar has been set now I just need everyone's help, please retweet this so I can fulfill my dream🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HLgOvexLQr — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

Sure, dude’s a long way from 100 million, but with 81 homes games at Progressive Field on the schedule, you can’t tell me Lipscomb isn’t at least worthy of being considered of first pitch honors. And if the regular season isn’t in the cards…Spring Training is right around the corner.

Let’s make this happen!