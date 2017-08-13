

Players Weekend is just around the corner and, by now, you’ve sorted out the good from the bad and picked your favorites.

Unfortunately for two members of the Philadelphia Phillies couldn’t get their nicknames on the back of their jerseys and had to opt for less imaginative ones.

According to Philly.com, pitchers Zach Eflin and Hoby Milner requested to be known simply as “Led Zeflin” and “Hoby Wan Kenobi” but were shot down due to, of all things…copyright issues. But here’s the worst part, neither Eflin or Milner’s jerseys (whatever they ended up choosing) are for sale over at MLBshop.com.

Sorry, boys.