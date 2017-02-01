

Donald Trump has been called a lot of things. A great singer is not one of them.

And regardless which side of the aisle you sit on, we can all agree on one thing…dude cannot carry a tune.

It was the summer of 2000, the future-president (and then-girlfriend Melania) was invited to Wrigley Field to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch when the Chicago Cubs took on the White Sox and, well…this happened.

Yikes.

In case you were wondering…the Cubs beat their southside neighbors 9-6.