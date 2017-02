One lucky basketball fan at Saturday night’s Charlotte Hornets-Utah Jazz game is going to Sunday’s SuperBowl in Houston courtesy of John Buck.

Former Major Leaguer John Buck? Yeah…that’s the one.

Say what now?

Former @mlb player John Buck just won this fan a trip to the super bowl tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8mKlABiDYq — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) February 5, 2017

So if you’re keeping track, this is a longtime big league catcher throwing footballs at a target during the break in the action at an NBA game.

We’re through the Looking Glass here, people.