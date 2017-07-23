Posted byon
Already in the Windy City (his BIG 3 basketball league plays in Chicago Sunday), rapper-turned-actor/director Ice Cube hit Wrigley Field to try his hand at “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.
And, well…it wasn’t the worst performance of the iconic tune. But, sadly, it was far from the best.
It is awesome to see Ice Cube, a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, not wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey or hat. Hell…dude didn’t even “root, root, root for the Cubbies”. Now, that’s gangster. Gangsta?
Not everyone hated his rendition of the age-old classic though. Matter of fact, social media was split as to whether it was good or bad.
I guess it was a good day after all? Maybe?!? *shrug emoji*