

Already in the Windy City (his BIG 3 basketball league plays in Chicago Sunday), rapper-turned-actor/director Ice Cube hit Wrigley Field to try his hand at “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.

And, well…it wasn’t the worst performance of the iconic tune. But, sadly, it was far from the best.

It is awesome to see Ice Cube, a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, not wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey or hat. Hell…dude didn’t even “root, root, root for the Cubbies”. Now, that’s gangster. Gangsta?

Not everyone hated his rendition of the age-old classic though. Matter of fact, social media was split as to whether it was good or bad.

These ppl talking smack about Ice Cube butchering the Cubs 7th inning stretch..he raps, not sings…cut him some slack. What did ya expect?🙄 — Dana Shomidie (@DanaShomidie) July 22, 2017

Ice Cube kinda sucked rhythm wise during the stretch #cubs — MeTOMicA (@MeTOMicA25) July 22, 2017

Not to bring up the ghosts of an hour ago, but Ice Cube's leading of the 7th inning stretch was terrible #Cubs — Matthew Meyrick (@MattMeyrick) July 22, 2017

Ice Cube singing take me out to the ball game at the Cubs game is the best thing I've ever seen. — David Tellez (@davidtellez092b) July 22, 2017

@icecube i see you taking a lot of crap for take me out to the ball game earlier, i think you did great+led to a cubs win! — Zack L (@wolverinezack) July 23, 2017

That uh, wasn't the best — Matthew Ervin (@MatthewErvin16) July 23, 2017

Y'all trippin'! Cube didn't do a bad job; plus, who cares…..it was at a damn #sCrUBS game. — Glass (@GETWITTEDSPORTS) July 23, 2017

I guess it was a good day after all? Maybe?!? *shrug emoji*