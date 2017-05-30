

When Manny Ramirez signed a deal with the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs in March, not one person was surprised.

Less surprising (for some reason), the 12-time Major League All-Star’s contract included, reportedly, “all the sushi he wants to eat”. Sushi aside, Ramirez is killing it in Japan…including this blast Saturday.

In the first half of the season, Ramirez hit .460 (29-for-63) with 20 RBI. The Fighting Dogs are hoping dude will return for the second half…something the 45-year-old would consider.

“I would like to thank the team and all of my fans,” Ramirez said. “I was glad I could homerun in front of that. Today’s MVP is Kochi. Kochi was like my home. Kochi is the best. I would like to return to America first. I want to go back to the family and relax with my family. If possible I would like to return (to Japan).”