

It’s the first of June and the New York Mets are already nine games out of first place…leading a lot of fans to (already) throw in the towel.

Among the disgruntled…Mr. Met.

Yup, you saw what you think you saw. That was indeed the famed mascot flipping the bird to a fan following the team’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night.

Naturally, the Mets were quick to respond.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said via Twitter. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

It would appear as though there might be a job opening soon.