

If chicks still dig the long ball, then I’m going to go out on a limb and guess they adore Aaron Judge.

With league-leading 30 home runs at the All-Star Break, it’s no surprise that the New York Yankees super rookie has also hit the longest round tripper of 2017 (so far). But let’s be honest, the rest of the Top Five is more of a “who’s that?” than a “who’s who?” of home run hitters.

Seriously, where’s Giancarlo Stanton, Kris Bryant and Joey Bats?

1 .Aaron Judge, 495 feet

Sure, sure…Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion and can seemingly will home runs out of the park, but the way Aaron Judge is hitting, this year’s Home Run Derby is his to lose, right? If this 495-foot blast from June is any indication, we’re in for a show Monday night.

2. Keon Broxton, 489 feet

Tell anyone that the second longest home run of the season was hit by a member of the Milwaukee Brewers and they might assume it was hit by Eric Thames or even Ryan Braun. Nope. Keon Broxton. Fun fact…the outfielder’s 489-foot bomb is also the longest home run hit at new Busch Stadium.

3. Kennys Vargas, 483 feet

Kennys Vargas is a beast. Matter of fact, the Minnesota Twins is the only Major Leaguer with two home runs that have measured more than 470 feet.

4. Jake Lamb, 481 feet

If you can stomach the idea of Arizona Diamondbacks calling Jake Lamb home runs “Lamb Slams”…watching the left-handed hitting slugger hit balls out of the park can be a pleasurable experience. Coincidentally, this 481-foot jack from April is also the second-longest home run by a lefty since Statcast was introduced back in 2015.

5. Randal Grichuk, 478 feet

Randal Who-chuk? The leftfielder’s 478-foot bomb off Chad Kuhl at the end of June was the longest St. Louis Cardinals home run in more than two years.

And, hey, a big thanks to Statcast for dropping the knowledge.