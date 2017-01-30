It all started innocent enough…with a couple of tweets between two old friends.

We had some fun that week huh??? WAAAAAAADE BOOOOOOGGS 😘👯👯❤️❤️ https://t.co/RNyTQ6LhOb — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 28, 2017

First, some back story.

In March 1988, Wade Boggs appeared on the TV show “Cheers” alongside Kirstie Alley. The then-Boston Red Sox thirdbaseman was the centerpiece of the annual “Bar Wars” between the Cheers gang and their rivals at Gary’s.

Now, back to those tweets between the onetime co-stars…innocent, right? But since a man and woman apparently can’t co-exist, there had to have been something else going on.

Gonna pause my righteous indignation here to point out that I think Kirstie Alley and Wade Boggs boned once. https://t.co/VnzTmJAU2Z — Kris Liakos (@K_Liakos) January 28, 2017

Because Twitter, both Boggs and Alley were compelled to respond.

You can dispel that myth..we were both happily married when we worked together..ugh .. Rumors https://t.co/ut3AaCMcvK — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 28, 2017

While Boggs was by no means virtuous during his marriage, there’s basically no reason to suspect he and Alley had done anything but shares some screentime…even though he would’ve liked his buddies to think otherwise.

In her 1989 Penthouse interview, Margo Adams shed some light on the his trip to Los Angeles to shoot the episode of the popular show. The Hall of Famer’s infamous paramour insists that Boggs boasted to his buddies and teammates that he would return to Boston with a pair of Alley’s panties.

Adams reportedly supplied Boggs with her own so he wouldn’t go back empty handed. In other words…nothing happen.