

In just 99 games in 2016, Tim Anderson put up some pretty decent numbers for the Chicago White Sox and apparently…they were impressed.

On March 21, the team rewarded him with what is believed to be the richest-ever contract for a player with less than one year of Major League service. But, more importantly, how did the 23-year-old celebrate his new six-year, $25 million contract extension?

Anderson did exactly what you would do…he bought his mom a new car.

I love you mom😘 you deserve it😘❤ pic.twitter.com/75rFrnkMBl — Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) March 29, 2017

Well done, young blood. Well. Done.