Willie McCovey is one of 314 members of the baseball Hall of Fame. Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants legend was one of 273 individuals granted a second chance (of sorts) by President Obama.

In one of his last acts as Commander-in-Chief, Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others.

McCovey (alongside Duke Snider) pleaded guilty in 1995 to income tax-fraud conspiracy with the former first baseman admitting to having failed to report $70,000 he had received from memorabilia and autograph shows between 1988 and 1990.

Both McCovey and Snider were given a $5000 fine and two years probation in 1996.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans,” McCovey said in a statement issued through the Giants. “He will be deeply missed and I wish him all the best in the future.”