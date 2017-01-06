In the past couple years, we’ve seen Wrigley Field take the form of both an anniversary cake and, most recently, a gingerbread house .

Now, Chicago Cubs brass has its eye on making baseball’s second-oldest baseball stadium home to a college bowl game . And get this, they hope to have something in place as soon 2020.

Football games at traditional baseball parks is not something new. Yankee Stadium has been the home to the annual Pinstripe Bowl since 2010. Coincidentally, that’s the last year the Friendly Confines hosted a football game.