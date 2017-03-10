

It would be real easy to make a Samson comparison here, but given we’re yet to see what Clint Frazier can do against Major League pitching, it might be safe to refrain from the “he gets his strength from his hair” clichés.

That said, in an effort to conform to the New York Yankees strict hair policy…dude was shorn.

“I like my hair, but I love playing for this organization,” the ginger-haired outfielder said Friday. “It was starting to be a distraction. It’s time to look like everybody else around here.”

So if you’re keeping score at home…the same team that is holding an Aroldis Chapman bobblehead day in August and brought Alex Rodriguez in as an instructor is making a guy who won’t be on the big league roster cut his hair because he’s a “distraction”.

Got it.