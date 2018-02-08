

While most of the baseball world is lamenting the lack of moves this off season (seriously…look at all the remaining free agents!), the New York Yankees are busy making trades for players that will never make their roster.

Wednesday, the team acquired Russell Wilson from the Texas Rangers.

Yes…THAT Russell Wilson.

While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has no plans to ever suit up for the Yankees or any of their farm teams, the move is, weirdly, being treated like it’s an actual thing.

“We’ve admired Russell’s career from afar for quite some time,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Wilson even made a statement.

“I thank the (Texas) Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family!” Wilson said. “ While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to be a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

The 29-year-old Wilson played two seasons in the Colorado Rockies farm system before ending up the property of the Rangers. Overall, he hit .229 with five home runs in 315 at bats during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

For whatever reason, he’s been assigned to the Double-A Trenton Thunder.