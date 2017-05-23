

At the beginning of the 2017 season, no one could’ve predicted that Gary Sanchez’s breakout rookie season would be continued by Aaron Judge.

Seriously, the outfielder picked right up where his teammate left off…and now the New York Yankees are cashing in on the hype.

Monday, the Bronx Bombers announced they were branding three rows in Section 104 as the “Judge’s Chambers”.

“I was shocked, you know. I was surprised,” Judge said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty cool idea that the fans will like. It will be something the fans I really think will enjoy.”

But there’s a catch.

Fans can’t just head to the box office and buy tickets to sit in the exclusive section…the Yankees will select who gets to sit there.