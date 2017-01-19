By now you’ve seen the pictures from Kris Bryant’s Las Vegas nuptials, but much like any wedding…it isn’t until after the party is over that the best stories come out.

Kyle Schwarber was among a group of guests who, for whatever reason, weren’t able to get past hotel security to see their Chicago Cubs teammate get married. Basically, Schwarber, John Lackey and Travis Wood were without their invites and dude wasn’t buying they were invited guests.

“I was about to throat punch this guy because he was throwing me off,” Schwarber told ESPN 1000.

Fortunately, an invite materialized, no one got punchy and the rest is history.

