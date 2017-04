Say what you want about Zack Hample…dude’s got balls.

More than 9,500 of them.

Got my 9,500th lifetime baseball today at Citi Field – a BP homer by Giancarlo Stanton that I caught on the fly in the 2nd deck. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/DDN2kUGDiI — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) April 9, 2017

The ballhawk caught his 9,500th ball during batting practice before Sunday’s Miami Marlins-New York Mets game. To put that in perspective…that’s 9,500 baseballs.

Hample would end up with ten, raising his lifetime total to 9,505…1,373 of which came at Citi Field, just one of the 52 stadiums where he’s snagged a ball.