Well, the winning streak ends at 3.

It was fun while it lasted.

The Coyotes came out strong and were first to score with a goal in the first by Martinook. Kings quickly answered back to tie the game.

White scored in the second but again the Kings responded to tie it yet again.

The third period was a reflection of how the Coyotes season has gone so far: a comedy of errors. They couldn’t get it together and weren’t having any puck luck. The call on Hanzal, which lead to the game winner, was questionable at best. The Coyotes are trying but they just can’t put all the pieces together.

Next up is Chicago on Thursday. It will be a tough game and difficult to win.

