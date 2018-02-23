Well, the Coyotes streak ended last night but the big news of the day was the trade with LA Kings. The Coyotes sent Toby Reider and Scott Wedgewood to Hollywood while welcoming Darcy Kuemper to the desert.

Chyka wasted no time and signed Kuemper quickly to a two-year deal. He didn’t play last night but did take a few shots during warmups. With back-to-backs this weekend there is a good chance he will see some rubber.

For more photos from Thursday’s game against Calgary, head over to Instagram, where a few will be going out over the next couple of days.