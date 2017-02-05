Posted byon
News and Notes for Sunday, February 5th
-
Coyotes beat the Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night
- The highlight of the game was the reactions of the Coyote’s fathers in attendance.
- When Lawson Crouse fought, his dad waived his jersey from the box
- When Ryan White scored, his dad also waived his jersey and then showed the crowd that his son was, uhh, number one
- Mike Smith once again faced 40 shots on goal.
- Unsurprisingly, Radim Vrbata nets one in the shootout for the win.
- Per Sarah McLellan on Twitter, the Coyotes are the first team to beat the Sharks three times this season
- The highlight of the game was the reactions of the Coyote’s fathers in attendance.
-
Once again the Coyotes are in the news for something besides the (bad) play on the ice.
- It came out Friday that ASU has pulled out of the deal to build an arena with the Coyotes
- ASU is instead planning to build an Olympic village for training.
- Coyotes ownership group ensures fans their intention is to stay in Arizona.
- Possible Options?
- Stay in Glendale – probably not viable with the bad blood between Coyotes and Glendale, even though the arena management is now being done by an outside agency, AEG.
- Salt River Field – no need to deal with politics of any city since it would be a deal with the tribe.
- Downtown – Would Sarver be willing to work with the Coyotes? He may be the biggest obstacle as Mayor Greg Stanton had previously said Phoenix would welcome the Coyotes.
- My personal hope? Downtown. It is more central and has a mass transportation option (light rail) for some. With the exception of the Cardinals, all other sports teams are already there (Suns, Dbacks, Mercury, and Rattlers).