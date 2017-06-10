The off-season is always a time to re-group and plan.

As the Coyotes prepare for the 2017-2018 season, so do I. I’ve struggled to post consistently to this site and I know I say over and over this time will be different. I always plan to keep up but life seems to get in the way. I am making a commitment to myself, and to you, to write at least once a week.

I have been busy trying to start my own business and working a 9-5 but I still make it to every game and plan to head to rookie camp and regular camp this summer. I love hockey and writing and hope to keep moving forward with both as I have finally gotten a good routine going in my business.

I am currently posting a ton of old photos on my Instagram. I hope to have more consistent, new photos this season. I strongly encourage you to go follow me on Instagram for photos from past camps and games to hold you over until the season starts. You can relive past games and try and remember who all was on the team 3 or 4 years ago.

As I said above, I will be heading to rookie camp the week of June 26th for at least one day and hope to make it out to the scrimmage on June 30th. Who are you most looking forward to seeing at rookie camp this season?

I am eagerly awaiting the release of the NHL schedule because I will be traveling to sunny Las Vegas to take in the very first Coyotes at Golden Knights game. Anyone else planning to hit up that game?

All I know is this off-season is going to be an interesting one with the expansion draft. I look forward to watching it all unfold and see how everything shakes out for the Coyotes. This summer it is definitely one that could see big changes on the team. Will Shane Doan be back? Will Smith be traded? Will all the young guys be ready to dominate this year? So many questions!

Hopefully, whatever happens, will produce a better, stronger team. Last summer we sat through an awful Diamondbacks team. The games dragged on, the team looked awful and it was painful to watch. I went to about 15 games and they lost every single one. Then I sat through a pretty bad Coyotes season, although the games were much more exciting to watch. This summer the Diamondbacks are a completely different team. Although I have been to multiple games, they have only lost two. And they weren’t blowouts. I can only hope that going into the Coyotes season to see the same type of change.

What are your thoughts on the off-season and what may shake out?