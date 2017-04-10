Quantcast
2016/17 College Dunk of the Year: Quarterfinals
Posted by on April 10, 2017

 

It’s back.  The Hoops Manifesto’s Sixth Annual College Dunk of the Year Tournament is back.  We’ve selected 12 of the best dunks from the 2016/17 college basketball season (Canada and all levels in the U.S.) and have paired them up in a single elimination tournament (the best four dunks in our opinion heading into this get a bye into the quarterfinals). The rules are pretty simple: you, the reader, vote for which dunk is the best between each pair.  Each round of voting will be open for a week and we’ll continue until we have crowned our champion.

So let’s get the show on the road – voting for the quarterfinals ends this Sunday at midnight Eastern.

 

Matchup 1

Jarrett Allen

vs

Derek Harper

 

 

Matchup 2

Lamar Stevens

vs

OG Anunoby

 

Matchup 3

Grayson Allen

vs

Mychal Mulder

 

Matchup 4

Rayjon Tucker

 

vs
Steven Davis

 

 