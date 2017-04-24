It’s back. The Hoops Manifesto’s Sixth Annual College Dunk of the Year Tournament is back. We’ve selected 12 of the best dunks from the 2016/17 college basketball season (Canada and all levels in the U.S.) and have paired them up in a single elimination tournament (the best four dunks in our opinion heading into this get a bye into the quarterfinals). The rules are pretty simple: you, the reader, vote for which dunk is the best between each pair. Each round of voting will be open for a week and we’ll continue until we have crowned our champion.

So let’s get the show on the road – voting for the finals ends this Sunday at midnight Eastern.

Matchup 1

Lamar Stevens

vs

Rayjon Tucker