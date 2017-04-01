We are nearing the end of another college basketball season. It has been a strange one for me. While my output on RotoWire has been about the same (if not more) and I have had a pocketful of fantasy college basketball teams, I have watched fewer games than in most seasons. We cut the cable cord and I did not have my precious DVR. That said, I am excited about Saturday’s games and I am looking forward to providing my annual lone live blog for the contests between Gonzaga and South Carolina, then North Carolina and Oregon. I don’t have a strong rooting interest and did not pick a single Final Four team correctly (I had Duke, Kansas, UCLA, and Arizona. Oh well. If I had to choose, I would pick the Pacific Northwest in both contests. I predicted that Gonzaga would win a close contest against the Gamecocks. The Tar Heel-Duck game should be excellent. Join me this evening and feel free to tweet @PerryMissner if you’d like.