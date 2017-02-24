Quantcast
NBA Ball Hog Statistical Ranking – Update 2
Posted by on February 24, 2017
My task was simple enough – I wanted to figure out, statistically, who the biggest ball hog/black hole/teammate from hell/etc. was in the NBA.  With the plethora of stats available today, it shouldn’t be too hard to figure that out, I surmised.  While I was researching what stats I should use – Usage %, Assist % – I stumbled across a now defunct site – Basketball-Statistics – that had already done this back in 2009.  Perfect!

After giving their formula some thought and test drives, it seems to pass muster.  You can check out the formula here, but in summary it takes into account how much a player uses up his team’s possessions (Usage %), how well he shoots (True Shooting %) and how often he sets up his teammates (Assist %).  It also takes into account what position on the court the player plays and adjusts the formula based on the average numbers players playing the same position puts on the board.  So, for a true ball hog, we are looking for a guy with an above average Usage Rate (above 20%) who shoots poorly and doesn’t pass.

So far this season, if you pass the ball to the Heat’s Hassan Whiteside, don’t expect to get it back (unless you crash the offensive glass).  At the other end of the spectrum, LeBron James is as anti-ball hog as you can get – he is posting a -149.1 rating.

 

Here’s our top 20 at this point.

 NBA Ball Hog Statistical Ranking

(updated after Feb 16th games, only players with a minimum of 826 minutes played included)

TR LR     Usage % TS % Assist % Ball Hog Rating
1 2 Hassan Whiteside Big Man 22.7 0.572 3.4 83.4
2 7 Andre Drummond Big Man 23.5 0.525 5.6 77.7
3 NR Brandon Knight Point Guard 25.2 0.502 18.1 74.0
4 NR Shabazz Muhammad Wing 20.1 0.570 3.8 72.9
5 NR Justin Anderson Wing 23.7 0.523 7.6 71.9
6 6 Kristaps Porzingis Big Man 24.0 0.551 6.4 68.7
7 NR Troy Daniels Wing 22.1 0.549 6.5 68.2
8 NR JaVale McGee Big Man 23.8 0.660 4.0 67.1
9 4 Harrison Barnes Big Man 26.2 0.540 8.0 65.2
10 NR Jeff Green Wing 20.3 0.500 7.7 61.2
11 5 Emmanuel Mudiay Point Guard 22.4 0.472 21.5 58.7
12 11 Derrick Rose Point Guard 26.2 0.518 23.1 58.4
13 NR Tyler Johnson Point Guard 20.6 0.524 16.4 57.8
14 NR Serge Ibaka Big Man 21.0 0.569 5.9 57.4
15 10 J.J. Redick Wing 22.4 0.587 7.4 56.7
16 8 Terrence Jones Big Man 21.4 0.519 7.5 55.7
16 13 Klay Thompson Wing 25.6 0.597 9.0 55.7
18 12 Andrew Wiggins Wing 28.2 0.544 11.6 55.6
19 9 Lou Williams Point Guard 30.6 0.609 22.8 54.1
20 15 Myles Turner Big Man 21.0 0.597 5.9 52.4

 