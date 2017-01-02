The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

23.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5.9 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg, 9.2 WP

Another fabulous week in a fabulous season for The Greek Freak – 26 ppg, 8 rpg, 7 apg in the Bucks’ four games, as well as a career-high seven blocks on New Years Eve against the Bulls. Unfortunately for Milwaukee it hasn’t helped them become anything more than a middling .500 team thus far.