The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

24.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.9 spg, 2.1 bpg, 9.8 WP (1st in NBA)

Despite sitting out last night’s game, The Greek Freak is still the most improved/biggest eye opener this season. And he added to his legend, nailing a buzzer-beating game winner in Madison Square Garden. He’s going to be problems for the rest of the league once he hits his peak (assuming that is still to come – he’s only 22).