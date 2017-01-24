The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Larry Nance Jr.- Los Angeles Lakers

6.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg, .294 WP/48

The reign of Giannis Antetokounmpo as our Eye Opener of the Year leader has finally ended, as former leader Larry Nance Jr has come off the injury list and qualifies for the honor once more. The dunk machine is back on the court for the men in purple, and not a moment too soon. as he’s been the team’s best player this season, producing at a rate almost three times that of the average NBA big man.