NBA Eye Opener of the Year, Week 14: Larry Nance Jr
Posted by on January 30, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 05: Larry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to the introduction of Metta World Peace #37 during the first half at Staples Center on December 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans.  So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season.  This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

 

Larry Nance Jr. – Los Angeles Lakers

6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg, .289 WP/48

The Lakers top producer this season’s return to the court hasn’t helped them get into the win column – they lost all three of their games last week.

 

 

 

 

 