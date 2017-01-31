The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Larry Nance Jr. – Los Angeles Lakers

6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg, .289 WP/48

The Lakers top producer this season’s return to the court hasn’t helped them get into the win column – they lost all three of their games last week.