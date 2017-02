The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.0 bpg

With Jabari Parker on the shelf again, the Freak will have to do even more heavy lifting.