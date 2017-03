The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in that vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Nerlens Noel

8.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg

Despite going scoreless last night, Noel has been a nice addition to the Mavericks in their late push for a playoff spot.