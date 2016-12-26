The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.





Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

23.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.8 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.9 bpg, 7.8 WP

The Greek Freak continues to astound and amaze. This past week he averaged 30.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.0 spg, and 1.7 bpg. And that’s with two games against the defending-champion Cavs. Gaze upon the current top 20 stat leaders for all the different NBA stat categories for this current season – Giannis is in the top 20 in 33 (!!) of them! Freak.