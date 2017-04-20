My introduction to The North Face Ultra Endurance shoes wasn’t the most ideal. While walking my dogs, the one decided to kick the other’s “stuff” all over the shoes before I had a chance to bend over and pick up the waste. Fun times.

However, despite this undignified start, I ended up enjoying wearing these shoes. I wore them for 100s of kilometres (yes, km’s – I’m Canadian after all), in all sorts of weather conditions (once again, I’m Canadian) and they held up well. They’re very durable, provide great traction and good foot support, and are very well made.





Here’s some technical info on them, straight from North Face’s site:

Trail running shoe delivers a stable ride and unparalleled traction

Upper: Welded TPU and suede midfoot support overlays

Molded-TPU toe cap for protection

Gusseted tongue for protection from trail debris

Sole Unit: 17 mm/9 mm heel/forefoot EVA underfoot

Ultra Protect™ CRADLE™ heel-stability technology Single-density, compression-molded EVA midsole

Vibram® Megagrip outsole for durable sticky traction in all conditions

ESS Snake Plate™ forefoot protection

8 mm offset

Collar lining has FlashDry

While they don’t rank as my favorite pair of North Face shoes due to some blistering/toe irritation issues, they are not a bad pair by any means and they continue to be part of my shoe rotation to this day.

Pros:

– extremely durable

– versatile – great on all different types of surfaces

– provides good cushioning

– good, snug fit

– nice looking shoe

– great, durable, “grippy” soles

– high quality shoe

Cons:

– caused a few blisters the few couple of my long runs in them

– blisters/toe irritation continued off/on throughout use of shoes

– a little pricey ($120)

Grab a pair here: