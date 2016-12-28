Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Hoops Manifesto
The NBA’s Biggest Ball Hog Statistical Rankings – Update 1
Posted by on December 28, 2016
PHOENIX, AZ – OCTOBER 30: T.J. Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 30, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Warriors defeated the Suns 106 -100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

My task was simple enough – I wanted to figure out, statistically, who the biggest ball hog/black hole/teammate from hell/etc. was in the NBA.  With the plethora of stats available today, it shouldn’t be too hard to figure that out, I surmised.  While I was researching what stats I should use – Usage %, Assist % – I stumbled across a now defunct site – Basketball-Statistics – that had already done this back in 2009.  Perfect!

After giving their formula some thought and test drives, it seems to pass muster.  You can check out the formula here, but in summary it takes into account how much a player uses up his team’s possessions (Usage %), how well he shoots (True Shooting %) and how often he sets up his teammates (Assist %).  It also takes into account what position on the court the player plays and adjusts the formula based on the average numbers players playing the same position puts on the board.  So, for a true ball hog, we are looking for a guy with an above average Usage Rate (above 20%) who shoots poorly and doesn’t pass.

So far this season, if you pass the ball to the Suns’ T.J. Warren, don’t expect to get it back (unless you crash the offensive glass).  At the other end of the spectrum, LeBron James is as anti-ball hog as you can get – he is posting a -149.2 rating.

 

Here’s our top 20 at this point.

 NBA Ball Hog Statistical Ranking

(updated after Dec 26th games, only players with a minimum of 490 minutes played included)

Usage % TS % Assist % Ball Hog Rating
1 T.J. Warren Wing 23.1 0.501 5.0 90.4
2 Hassan Whiteside Big Man 23.5 0.559 3.6 85.6
3 Langston Galloway Point Guard 21.1 0.52 11.1 79.9
4 Harrison Barnes Big Man 26.7 0.532 6.9 74.7
5 Emmanuel Mudiay Point Guard 23.6 0.476 19.3 72.8
6 Kristaps Porzingis Big Man 24.3 0.56 6.2 67.8
7 Andre Drummond Big Man 23.0 0.526 6.7 65.3
8 Terrence Ross Wing 20.1 0.605 4.5 62.1
9 Lou Williams Point Guard 30.2 0.596 22.3 61.1
10 J.J. Redick Wing 23.0 0.619 6.2 60.9
11 Derrick Rose Point Guard 25.8 0.521 23.2 60.3
12 Andrew Wiggins Wing 27.4 0.529 10.9 60.2
13 Klay Thompson Wing 25.4 0.585 9.3 54.9
14 Serge Ibaka Big Man 21.2 0.577 6.2 52.7
15 Myles Turner Big Man 21.0 0.607 5.4 52.7
16 Wilson Chandler Wing 23.6 0.524 10.5 51.9
17 Marcus Morris Wing 20.1 0.508 8.7 51.9
18 Terrence Jones Big Man 20.6 0.52 7.3 51.6
19 Al Jefferson Big Man 24.5 0.501 9.7 51.6
20 Enes Kanter Big Man 25.9 0.615 7.8 50.4

 