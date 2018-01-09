Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Need to put a crying Jordan face on Lebron to make it complete. #Twolves — Pat (@plettau) January 9, 2018

2) Topic:

Tyus Jones plays like he already DVR’d the game and watched the night before. He’s like the Marty McFly of the NBA. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 10, 2018

Interesting Takes:

I'm constantly amazed by the straight up strip-steals he gets when guys try to spin on him or go across their body. He just knows where the ball is going and almost never fouls on those plays. — Wazman (@Wazman21) January 10, 2018

3) Topic:

Jeff Teague (knee) will be back as soon as tomorrow. Here's Tyus and Thibs from practice today on that, plus Thibs on Bjelly: #Twolves #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/7jGtffMjGa — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 9, 2018

Interesting Takes:

Maybe a bit. I still expect Teague to play heavy minutes when he's back, which means it'll be with the starters. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 10, 2018

Honorable Mentions:

Marcus Georges-Hunt (@GTMGH3) brought kids from the Boys and Girls Club to Nickelodeon Universe tonight! The kids (and @JimmyButler) had a blast! pic.twitter.com/xSzHnaDQko — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 10, 2018

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

