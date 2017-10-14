Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Excited to have members here tonight to check out the newly renovated @TargetCenterMN! pic.twitter.com/6xBTWzrGkP — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Did I leave the oven on at home? pic.twitter.com/EidugvKQcb — andrew (@AndreDobleU) October 14, 2017

2) Topic:

BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard not expected to play in Spurs' regular-season opener. https://t.co/q8Xcrn23r0 — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) October 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Not much. It's still the Spurs. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) October 13, 2017

A big break! Would be a big win regardless, as we always seem to get edged out by Spurs! — Jason Thon (@Staja_Jason) October 13, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Is that wood chips on the walleye sandwich? — Benjamin Lesnau (@BenjaminLesnau) October 14, 2017

Yummy — douglasradunzjr (@douglasradunzjr) October 14, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

