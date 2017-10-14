Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

100 hours until the @Timberwolves season opener! — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) October 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Been waiting a long time for this, Dave! #Twolves #AllEyesNorth — Mason Akvik (@MasonAkvik) October 14, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

GO WOLVES! — William (@WillMeyerhoff) October 14, 2017

3) Topic:

Big bro @KarlTowns rocking out in Rockos Modern Life customs I did for him. He wore them yesterday in the new Target Center for scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/7VVpDtCRCJ — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) October 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

It was by spotlight effect. This is how it looks during play. I was at the scrimmage last night. pic.twitter.com/FNMc7398sG — Chris Gustafson (@ChrisGustafson4) October 14, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: